New campaign finances records: Democrats have raised more, but Republicans have more in the bank

The latest round of campaign finance disclosures are providing a window into the state of the 2023 election.



Democrats raised more money, but Republicans have more cash on hand heading into the final weeks of election season. They also have the support of Governor Glenn Youngkin, whose PAC has given more than $700,000 to help incumbent Republican Senator Siobhan Dunnavant.

"Virginia is really this battleground right now in trying to determine which way we are going to go with abortion rights," says Jatia Wrighten at Virginia Commonwealth University. "So, I think he may see Siobhan as the pivot point for that."

Among the Senate candidates, Democrat Russett Perry raised the most money, more than $3 million for her northern Virginia race against Republican Juan Pablo Segura. As for the House races, Democrat Leader Don Scott has raised the most money, more than $2 million.

Here's Wes Bellamy at Virginia State University.

"Don Scott has been able to do a very formidable job in terms of raising money from across the state when you look at some of the resources that he has been able to pull in and then also allocate those resources to a wider net of Democrats," says Bellamy.

Republicans are hoping to take control of the Senate, which is currently controlled by Democrats. And, Democrats are hoping to take control of the House, which is currently controlled by Republicans.

This report, provided by Virginia Public Radio, was made possible with support from the Virginia Education Association.