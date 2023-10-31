© 2023
Between Washington, DC and the Chesapeake Bay, a nation-to-nation partnership is leading the way in conservation

RADIO IQ | By Pamela D'Angelo
Published October 31, 2023 at 5:03 AM EDT
Chief Anne Richardson signs the document.
1 of 6  — Rappahannock Lodge Signing
Chief Anne Richardson signs the document.
Pamela D'Angelo
From left Marcie Kapsch, Refuge manager, Assistant Chief Mark Fortune, Chief Anne Richardson, Bill Crouch, deputy Refuge manager
2 of 6  — Rappahannock Lodge Signing 2
From left Marcie Kapsch, Refuge manager, Assistant Chief Mark Fortune, Chief Anne Richardson, Bill Crouch, deputy Refuge manager
Pamela D'Angelo
The signed documents
3 of 6  — Rappahannock Lodge Documents
The signed documents
Pamela D'Angelo
From right: Wendy Weber, regional director USFWS, Eric Wilcox, BIA & member Narragansett Indian Tribe of Rhode Island; Rappahannock Assistant Chief Mark Fortune
4 of 6  — Rappahannock Lodge Officials
From right: Wendy Weber, regional director USFWS, Eric Wilcox, BIA & member Narragansett Indian Tribe of Rhode Island; Rappahannock Assistant Chief Mark Fortune
Pamela D'Angelo
Julie Coleman and Aniya Mulligan check out the replica bald eagle nest in the new refuge Walk in the Woods.
5 of 6  — Rappahannock Lodge Nest
Julie Coleman and Aniya Mulligan check out the replica bald eagle nest in the new refuge Walk in the Woods.
Pamela D'Angelo
Wendy Weber, USFWS and Joel Dunn, Chesapeake Conservancy, enter the Refuge's new educational walk.
6 of 6  — Rappahannock Lodge Walk
Wendy Weber, USFWS and Joel Dunn, Chesapeake Conservancy, enter the Refuge's new educational walk.
Pamela D'Angelo

The Rappahannock River Valley National Wildlife Refuge was once occupied by the Rappahannock Tribe. And very slowly, some of those 2,000 acres, the sites of ancestral towns, are making their way back to the Tribe.

The latest, ownership of a lodge gifted to the Tribe. The deal was sealed with the signing of a proclamation of a forever partnership between the Tribe and the Refuge. "To co-steward the Tribe and Refuge lands on the Rappahannock River as the eagle flies, not as the boundaries lie," as Chief Anne Richardson read during a signing ceremony last week.

It’s not only about getting land back. The Tribe will use the lodge to house programs that complement the Refuge’s Wild in the Woods educational nature walk. "We can create these children who love the land, who love watching the wildlife, who are going to want to fish, who are going to want to boat. And feel the air, smell the air. Look up into a clear sky and see stars," Richardson said. "And be inspired by those things that inspired us when we were kids."

It’s about educating our young people, our tribal members and what it means to keep the land sacred and protect the lands, the rivers," Assistant Chief Mark Fortune explained. "We want to educate the public because they’re the ones that are going to have to help keep it that way too, not just our people."

Such partnerships are happening across the country, says Wendy Weber. a regional director for the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service. "Right now in Washington State we’re working with the S'Klallam Tribe, how they can manage the oyster fishery in waters that they had traditionally fished."

The Tribe is still readying the lodge for the public.

This report, provided by Virginia Public Radio, was made possible with support from the Virginia Education Association.
