Saving script: an Albemarle County artist wants Americans to keep writing.

RADIO IQ | By Sandy Hausman
Published October 31, 2023 at 3:33 PM EDT
Albemarle County artist Wolfgang Hermann handmade note cards at no charge to anyone who wants to pen a message.
RadioIQ
Wolfgang Hermann has been painting since 2007 – creating large works on canvas, but lately he’s going small, creating handmade notecards that encourage people to write.

“My plan is when we go to Thanksgiving, we have about 50 members of the family, and I want to say, ‘Look, this is the time of thanksgiving. If there’s anybody that you feel is important, and you want to thank them, here are the cards. Pick one.”

Our handwriting, he says, is unique, and he worries that today’s kids rely on keyboards.

“The younger generation doesn’t like to write. They do write, but it is blogging," he says. "It is text messaging. It’s Facebook. Writing is something we can be proud of. I've gone back to pen and ink, and I really enjoy it.”

To ensure that people actually write on his colorful abstract cards, made with paint, pencils and crayon, he includes an envelope and a stamp with each card he gives away. He just hopes the recipient remembers how to put something in the mail.
