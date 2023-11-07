Election Night 2023 updates and results

7PM UPDATE

Polling places across Virginia are now closed, but anyone standing in line at 7pm will be allowed to cast a ballot.

Earlier today, the state's Department of Elections reported no major problems — short of a few power outages.

Virginia Elections Commissioner Susan Beals said there are five types of ballots that will begin to be counted now that polls have closed. Early voting, Election Day and mailed absentee ballots represent the vast majority of votes. However, some races are expected to be close, so provisional and post-election ballots could come into play.

Steve Helber/AP / FR 171958 AP Del. Schuyler VanValkenburg, D-Henrico, waits for voters at an elementary school polling station Tuesday Nov. 7, 2023, in Glenn Allen, Va. VanValkenburg is challenging Republican State Sen. Siobhan Dunnavant R-Henrico in Tuesday's election. (AP Photo/Steve Helber)

Some local registrars are expecting the vote counting process to stretch past 11pm.

Beals talked about a timeline for conclusive results earlier today.

"That process is something we want to consider very carefully. We want to make sure our results are accurate, so I can't really give an estimate. Each locality is going to be different."

The department is expected to deliver another update on any potential issues at 8pm.

If you put an absentee ballot in the mail, it will be accepted up until Monday. That deadline was extended because of the Veterans Day holiday.

All 140 seats of the state legislature are up for grabs. Richmond voters are also set to weigh in for the second time on whether or not to bring a casino project to the city.

Check back here throughout the night for the latest updates.