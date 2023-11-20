Cardinal Conversation: Power shift in the General Assembly
The most obvious change at the Virginia General Assembly following this month's elections is that when lawmakers return to Richmond next year Democrats will control both the House and the Senate.
But there's another power shift that hasn't drawn quite as much attention.
Fred Echols talked with Dwayne Yancey of Cardinal News about the geography of the next General Assembly.
Cardinal news is an independent, online news organization covering Southwest and Southside Virginia.