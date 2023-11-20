© 2023
Virginia's Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Cardinal Conversation: Power shift in the General Assembly

RADIO IQ | By Fred Echols
Published November 20, 2023 at 4:31 AM EST

The most obvious change at the Virginia General Assembly following this month's elections is that when lawmakers return to Richmond next year Democrats will control both the House and the Senate.

But there's another power shift that hasn't drawn quite as much attention.

Fred Echols talked with Dwayne Yancey of Cardinal News about the geography of the next General Assembly.

Cardinal news is an independent, online news organization covering Southwest and Southside Virginia.
Tags
News Local News
Fred Echols
Fred Echols is a producer/reporter for Radio IQ.
See stories by Fred Echols