Abortion amendment will be in the spotlight during upcoming session

Now that Democrats have won control of the General Assembly, one of their first priorities will be protecting abortion rights.

The amendment to the Virginia Constitution introduced by Democrats protects the fundamental right to reproductive freedom. Supporters say it's a way to safeguard against future efforts to roll back existing rights, but opponents worry that the amendment actually expands existing rights.

"It says matters relating to one's pregnancy cannot be denied, burdened or otherwise infringed upon by the Commonwealth," says Olivia Gans Turner at the Virginia Society for Human Life. "Well, there are those who interpret regulations on having a licensed professional medical person performing the procedure as an infringement or a burden."

Jamie Lockhart at Planned Parenthood says judges will work it out.

"State courts will have to evaluate whether any future restrictions on the right to abortion infringe upon this right," Lockhart says. "So, having this amendment in our state Constitution will serve as a protection against future efforts to limit or ban access to abortion in the Commonwealth."

One important aspect to how amendments work is that Republican Governor Glenn Youngkin has no power to veto a constitutional amendment, which voters could weigh in on as early as November 2026.

This report, provided by Virginia Public Radio, was made possible with support from the Virginia Education Association.