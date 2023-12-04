Virginia officials certify 2023 legislative election results, other electoral contests

Virginia's State Board of Elections voted unanimously to certify the 2023 legislative elections and other electoral contests during a meeting Monday in Richmond.

After brief remarks from Department of Elections staff and without any debate, the board took its vote, effectively signing off on the results. Democrats held their Senate majority in November and flipped control of the House of Delegates.

The leaders of the two major state parties were on hand for the meeting. In remarks afterward to reporters, they said they wanted to convey their confidence in Virginia's elections system at a time when polling shows many Americans remain critical about the state of U.S. democracy.

“I’m satisfied with the way the election was administered, and the ultimate tabulations that were done, and the final determinations and the certification today,” said Rich Anderson, chairman of the Republican Party of Virginia.

Susan Swecker, chairwoman of the state Democratic Party, agreed and said it was the first time she had attended a certification.

“I think in this environment, it is important for two state party chairs to stand here and say: ‘We we abide by these results. We trust them. Our our system works,’" she said.

A recount can now get underway in the 82nd House District south of Richmond, where Democratic candidate Kimberly Pope Adams has previously said she would seek one. That could not begin until the certification of the election.

Her campaign did not immediately respond to an emailed request for comment Monday.

Adams' opponent, Republican Kim Taylor, has declared victory in the contest. The Associated Press will not call the race until the recount is complete.

The outcome won’t have implications for the balance of power in the House. Democrats are on track to have either 51 or 52 seats in the 100-seat chamber come January.