Could a minimum wage increase be on the horizon for 2024?

One of the first agenda items for Democrats who will soon take control of the General Assembly is raising the minimum wage.

House Bill number one and Senate Bill number one are both aimed at a top priority for the new Democratic majority – raising the minimum wage from $12 an hour to $15 an hour. Members of the General Assembly will be hearing opposition from the business community.

Here is Julia Hammond, state director for the National Federation of Independent Businesses.

"Our members are not optimistic about the future of the economy," says Julia Hammond, state director for the National Federation of Independent Businesses. "They are very concerned about inflation, and its continued impact on our businesses."

They're not the only ones concerned about inflation.

"I would say that working families are also concerned about that," says LaNoral Thomas, president of a union that represents workers in the service industry.

"Working families want the same things. We want family-sustaining wages. We want paid leave [and] quality healthcare. And raising the minimum wage is a part of people having overall quality of life."

Democrats seem poised to put a bill raising the minimum wage on the desk of Republican Governor Glenn Youngkin, who will have the power to amend or veto.

This report, provided by Virginia Public Radio, was made possible with support from the Virginia Education Association.