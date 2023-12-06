Virginia prison guards reflect on problems behind bars

Prison guards are in demand nationwide. It’s tough work that usually pays less than other positions in law enforcement, but some people are glad to get the job – like this woman, who asked we not use her name. When she came to work for the Virginia Department of Corrections she was proud to wear the uniform of a correctional officer.

“I wanted my uniform to look crisp. I wanted it ironed every day. I didn’t want to look like I had just crawled out of bed," she recalls. "Now that’s one of the last things [the Department of Corrections worries about.] We’re just glad they have clothes on.”

That’s because state prisons don’t have enough guards, and she says that’s a dangerous situation, with inmates more likely to misbehave when they might get away with it.

“They know you’re running around like a chicken with your head cut off, or they see only one person doing three people’s job, or supervisors are doing officers’ jobs.”

At maximum security prisons like Red Onion, where former guard Brian Mitchell worked, prisoners could be robbed, injured or killed. He recalls feeling unsafe each time he entered a housing unit or pod.

“You walk in, and there are 86 men in there, and you’re the only one wearing a uniform. It’s a very violent environment. I’ve seen stabbings, I’ve seen dead bodies, I’ve seen assaults, I’ve seen drugs, I’ve seen sexual assaults.”

And that, he says, leads to mental health issues for officers – a problem he claims the department has neglected.

“If they were to go in and evaluate every staff member, it would be overwhelming the amount of PTSD, depression.”

Officers also share a problem with 23% of Virginia inmates each summer – high heat in buildings that lack air conditioning. That’s dangerous for people with certain medical conditions or those taking some common medications, and it’s not a comfortable workplace for guards.

“When you’re in your dress uniform, when you’re doing cell checks and up and down stairs without elevators, it’s miserable!” says our anonymous source.

Guards and inmates complain about meals, which cost the state just over two dollars per person a day.

“They provide food for the staff, and there have been many times I would not eat the food,” she says.

And, finally, gangs pose a problem at many state prisons. Former guard Brian Mitchell worked at two of them where he claims administrators made no effort to disband the Bloods, Crips, Gangster Disciples, MS-13 and a number of groups that believe in White supremacy. They’re powerful enough to keep non-members from calling home.

“A lot of the gangs control the phones," Mitchell explains. "These gangs will extort, basically perpetuate criminality as they do on the street, and the department knew this, and I never saw any steps to remedy it.”

There are, of course, solutions to many of these problems for a price. The department has already raised starting salaries for prison guards to $44,000 a year in an attempt to bring in more and better officers.

Brian Mitchell thinks it might be wise to restore parole to reduce inmate misconduct.

“It’s an enticement to behave,” he explains.

The state says it’s exploring the use of temporary portable air conditioning units and hoping for funds to make permanent renovations.

As for gangs, we could follow the lead of California in separating members of each organization and housing them in their own buildings or let inmates make phone calls from their own portable tablets, but there’s one problem that defies an easy solution. We’ll explain it in our next report.