Cardinal Conversation: Community colleges work to address the needs of students
Virginia community college students – especially those in rural areas – often face challenges that more traditional students in four-year colleges don't have to worry about. As a result, community colleges are always looking for ways to meet their students' needs.
Fred Echols spoke with Cardinal News education reporter Lisa Rowan how community colleges are working to help students complete their studies.
Cardinal News is a non-profit, independent, online news organization covering Southwest and Southside Virginia.