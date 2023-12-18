Cardinal Conversation: Virginia's growing deer population and declining number of hunters
Virginia's deer population is at one million and growing, with the increase most apparent in cities and suburbs. At the same time fewer people are hunting deer in the state.
The result is more traffic accidents involving deer and more plants disappearing from back yards.
Fred Echols spoke with Mark Taylor who wrote about the deer population for Cardinal News.
Cardinal News is a non-profit, independent, online news organization covering Southwest and Southside Virginia.