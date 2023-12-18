© 2023
Virginia's Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Cardinal Conversation: Virginia's growing deer population and declining number of hunters

RADIO IQ | By Fred Echols
Published December 18, 2023 at 4:34 AM EST

Virginia's deer population is at one million and growing, with the increase most apparent in cities and suburbs. At the same time fewer people are hunting deer in the state.

The result is more traffic accidents involving deer and more plants disappearing from back yards.

Fred Echols spoke with Mark Taylor who wrote about the deer population for Cardinal News.

Cardinal News is a non-profit, independent, online news organization covering Southwest and Southside Virginia.
Tags
News Local News
Fred Echols
Fred Echols is a producer/reporter for Radio IQ.
See stories by Fred Echols