Virginia Delegate-elect seeks to expand speed camera authority

Nobody wants to get a ticket for speeding, and even fewer of us want that ticket to come from a speeding camera.

And Richmond-area Delegate-elect Michael Jones admitted he’d be the first to call his city council person and complain if he got a speeding ticket from a camera. Nevertheless, he’s proposed a law which would enable localities to add speed cameras in any location deemed necessary. He said there are few options left as even just last month someone was killed in a hit and run in his district.

“Until habits change, no one should lose their life because of someone speeding,” he told Radio IQ.

Notably the Virginia legislature expanded speed camera use in school and construction zones last year. And Richmond took advantage of the new authority by installing speed cameras in two school zones. Sussex County also installed a few cameras after reporting over 2,300 violations in a 5-day period.

Alexandria area delegate Elizabeth Bennett-Parker was Vice Mayor on city council before coming to Richmond.

“We’ve had residents who have had their cars totaled parked in front of their house 3 times and they’re concerned about the safety of their kids and pets playing in their yard,” she said about her former constituents' complaints.

Bennet-Parker hadn’t read Jones’ bill yet, so she wasn’t sure of her support, but Senator Mark Peake, a practicing attorney who often handles speeding tickets, said he was unlikely to offer support.

“I just don’t like ‘em, I don’t like the big brother aspect of them,” he said.

And when pressed on how an uptick in speeding tickets may increase the Lynchburg-area Senator’s legal business?

“Well, I’m not here to create work for me, I’m here to represent the people and protect their freedoms,” he said.

Jones’ effort will head to the House of Delegates when the session starts next week.

