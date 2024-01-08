© 2024
Virginia's Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Cardinal Conversation: The complexities of broadband expansion

RADIO IQ | By Fred Echols
Published January 8, 2024 at 4:10 AM EST

Virginia is still working to achieve its goal of bringing broadband internet to the entire state. But it's a complex process that requires utility companies and internet service providers to work together on improving – and paying for – infrastructure.

Fred Echols spoke with Tad Dickens who's reporting on the issue for Cardinal News.

Cardinal News is a nonprofit, independent, online news outlet covering Southside and Southwest Virginia.
Tags
News Local News
Fred Echols
Fred Echols is a producer/reporter for Radio IQ.
See stories by Fred Echols