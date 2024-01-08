Charlottesville is ready to mark the historic site of slave auctions

It isn’t easy to sum up the complicated history of slavery in less than 100 words, but Charlottesville’s historic preservation and design planner – Jeff Werner – thinks a committee established to do the job was successful.

“Enslaved men, women and children were sold between 1762 and 1865 at various Court Square locations – outside taverns, at the Jefferson Hotel, at the number nothing building, on a tree stump and from the steps in front of the Albemarle County Courthouse wherein records of such sales were filed and are still archived.”

The plaque goes on to note that the largest sale took place in 1829 when 33 slaves once owned by Thomas Jefferson were sold.

"Fountain Hughes and Maria Perkins recalled court days as dreaded occasions which resulted in the permanent separation of families.”

Werner hopes to have sign-off from the state’s Department of Historic Resources in March with installation of the plaque by summer.