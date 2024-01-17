Democrats: Virginia teachers deserve a significant pay raise

Education was a topic on the campaign trail last year. Now, members of the General Assembly are debating what to do about it — including an effort to pay teachers more.

Teachers in Virginia on average make about $63,000 a year. Now, Democrats in the General Assembly want to raise the salary of teachers in Virginia above the national average of $68,000 a year.

"Here in Virginia, we expect our teachers to be counselors, parents, nurses, security and many more things and we do not compensate them fairly to do so," says Delegate Nadarius Clark, a Democrat from Portsmouth who introduced the bill. "So, we cannot expect our teachers to perform at the highest level if they’re worried about feeding their family and keeping the lights on."

Democrats estimate they'll need to increase the salary of Virginia teachers by about 8-10%.

"And with each percentage increase, it's roughly around $60 million annually. And so, if you do the math real quick it's a big price tag," says House Education Committee Chairman Sam Rasoul. "However, that price tag is a fraction of the proposed tax cuts that would largely benefit the wealthy that in my opinion shouldn't go anywhere."

Later in the session, the money committees will be making the determination about spending levels the General Assembly sends to the governor. He’ll be able to make his own suggestion about how much teachers in Virginia should be paid.

This report, provided by Virginia Public Radio, was made possible with support from the Virginia Education Association.