Republicans and Democrats split over Youngkin tax cuts

Last year, lawmakers were deadlocked over the budget for months. Now, Republicans and Democrats are trying to balance the books, and they have different priorities.

When he kicked off the General Assembly session with his State of the Commonwealth Address, Republican Governor Glenn Youngkin said he wanted an across-the-board tax cut. It was a message that made an impression on Jameshia Johnson.

"When someone told me that the governor mentioned in his State of the Commonwealth speech that he was thinking about the mom in Petersburg struggling to get by, he got my attention because that's me," Johnson says.

According to a recent analysis from the Commonwealth Institute, people struggling to get by will be harmed by the governor's tax plan. The analysis shows that people who make less than $30,000 a year will pay $44 more in taxes while the top one percent will get a tax cut of almost $10,000.

"You know, when I was growing up as a child in poverty, I didn't know that there was someone there who was in a decision-making position to affect what I was going through," says Senator Lashrecse Aird, a Democrat from Petersburg. "But guess what? Now I am in a decision-making position, and I am going to fight to do something about childhood poverty."

A spokesman for the Youngkin administration says that the governor has already delivered $5 billion in tax relief and made the tax code more progressive. The current proposal, he says, would make the tax code fairer and more competitive.

