Could Virginia soon have six casinos?

Members of the General Assembly are considering adding a new casino in northern Virginia.



Place your bets. Members of the Senate are considering a bill that would allow a sixth casino in Virginia in Fairfax County. Senator Adam Ebbin is a Democrat from Alexandria who says he's been hearing lots of opposition to the proposal.

"I've also gotten hundreds of letters in my office including the McLean Hunt Homeowners Association, the McLean Citizens Association, the Great Falls Civic Association," Ebbin says. "And you’re going to expect some opposition to any proposal like this. But I've gotten a few hundred, and I wish that the Board of Supervisors had prepared some kind of public engagement process."

The bill to allow a new casino at Tysons Corner was introduced by Senator Dave Marsden of Fairfax County.

"They just do things the way they do things, and I have not had one Board of Supervisors member call me and say, 'Dave, don't do this.' They have all expressed, ‘Yeah, we'll take a look at this as long as it goes through the local process,’" says Marsden.

The local process would require a referendum in Fairfax County to approve the new casino.

This week, a Senate panel approved Marsden’s bill in a vote that transcends partisan politics. The bill has support from five Democrats and five Republicans, while the opposition was three Democrats and one Republican. The bill is expected to be considered on the Senate floor next week.

Another bill to remove Richmond as a potential casino site and add Petersburg also passed the same subcommittee Wednesday.

This report, provided by Virginia Public Radio, was made possible with support from the Virginia Education Association.