Legislation to require naloxone in Virginia schools is moving through the General Assembly

Lawmakers are considering a bill designed to help save students overdosing on fentanyl.



The fentanyl crisis is gripping Virginia schools, and now lawmakers are trying to figure out a way to save lives. The House and Senate are both moving forward with legislation that would require every school in Virginia have naloxone treatments available in case a student is overdosing.

Senator Stella Pekarsky is a former chairwoman of the Fairfax County School Board.

"For whatever reason, our students are still experimenting with different types of drugs and oftentimes fentanyl is lacing drugs and you're not even intending to take this type of drug but you overdose unintentionally and you can overdose the first time you try it," Pekarsky says. "So, it is critical that we save lives, and this medication does that."

Delegate Brianna Sewell of Prince William County says the cost is still being calculated.

"So right now, we are waiting for the final financial number as far as the impact because there is already revenue that is being dedicated through the Opioid Abatement Fund," Sewell says. "So therefore, we feel pretty comfortable that there won't be a significant impact to the Commonwealth of Virginia."

"Do you have a range," reporter Michael Pope asks.

"It's tough to say what the range will be because localities are already receiving funds," says Sewell.

So far, the legislation has received no opposition, although lawmakers will have to figure out if they can afford it when the price tag is available.

This report, provided by Virginia Public Radio, was made possible with support from the Virginia Education Association.