It’s about to become easier to claim roadkill in Virginia

The Virginia House Agriculture Committee Wednesday morning unanimously approved a bill that would allow people to claim roadkill regardless of who hit it.

“Let the jokes begin," said Rockingham Republican Delegate Tony Wilt as he lightheartedly introduced a serious bill to allow people to collect roadkill created by other drivers.

Under current Virginia law, only the person who hits a deer can keep it and collection can only happen during deer hunting season. But Wilt’s bill would open it up collection year-round and include other game species.

Wilt said the idea came from a constituent.

“It sounds funny on its face, but it's somewhat of a reality where I live up in Shenandoah Valley,” he said.

In Wilt's neck of the woods, there are deer all over the place, and if someone has just hit one with their car, they’re probably not too focused on claiming the animal, often leaving it behind.

And as the law sits now, unclaimed roadkill is handled by the Virginia Department of Transportation which drops it in a landfill. But complaints are filed with the Department of Wildlife Resources.

“I’ve spent a career in wildlife conservation for this very moment right here," joked DWR Ryan Brown.

Brown said Wilt’s effort really codifies what has been common agency practice, where someone calls in a complaint, they send a conservation police officer out and confirm details and then approve the taking of the animal.

Norfolk area Delegate Jackie Glass -who ended up voting in favor of the bill- admitted at a subcommittee hearing that she’s more of a city girl, but she still had questions about the practice.

“Who determines the award is edible? Or is that by chance?" Glass asked.

"Madam chair, that’s by chance,” Wilt said.

There’s no senate version of the bill, but it's unanimous bipartisan support and lack of impact on the budget, may lead to cleaner roads… and fuller bellies, by later this year.

This report, provided by Virginia Public Radio, was made possible with support from the Virginia Education Association.