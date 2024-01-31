This gun-related bill is getting bipartisan support

The rise of 3D printing has created a new danger for gun violence, especially because criminals can create small switches to convert a handgun into a machine gun.

Russett Perry, a former state prosecutor who is now a senator representing Loudoun County. "Not only is it an automatic weapon, but it actually just drains the clip. And so what happens not uncommonly is that people lose control of their weapon," Perry recently explained. "So not only is it incredibly deadly to folks, but they are also unable to control it."

Unlike every other bill aimed at preventing gun violence, this one to ban these devices known as auto-sears actually has Republican support.

"On our side, we had a little — maybe not universal agreement — but this is something that is illegal federally now. So I don't know that we are changing the course of world," Senate Republican Leader Ryan McDougle of Hanover County said. "But it does allow our state prosecutors to move forward."

The bill passed the Courts of Justice Committee and the Finance Committee, which means it’s heading to the Senate floor next week.

