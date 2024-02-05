Virginia's Festival of the Book marks three decades with big names

Most events at Virginia’s Festival of the Book are free, but Kalela Williams – Director of the Virginia Center for the Book -- says there’s a modest charge for the big names who will be featured at the Paramount Theater. They include New York Times columnist Roxanne Gay, U.S. Poet Laureate Ada Limon and novelist Percival Everett.

Virginia Festival of the Book New York Times columnist Roxane Gay will join novelists Percivall Everett and Jeanette Walls in headlining this year's Festival of the Book.

“American Fiction is a new movie based on one of his books, but he’s got a new book out, and it is a re-telling of Huck Finn from Jim’s perspective,” Williams says.

Jeanette Walls, who penned the Glass Castle, will promote her new novel – Hang the Moon, and Virginia’s first transgender state senator – Danica Roem – will talk about her book.

“It’s called Burn the Page, and it is a memoire. "She calls it a manifesto.”

For those who love fine arts, Williams adds, there’s a special event at UVA’s museum.

“Author Prudence Peiffer, whose book is called The Slip, chronicles a stretch of arts and culture in New York. Her book was long-listed for the National Book Award, so she will be at the Fralin on Sunday, March 24th.”

And Festival Friday will feature a range of readings at stores on the downtown mall. Saturday – March 23rd – fans of the fest will celebrate three decades with a party called Wordy Thirty. In Charlottesville, I’m Sandy Hausman.

For more information: https://www.vabook.org/2024/01/08/headlining-and-featured-event-tickets-on-sale-now/