Will warmer winters mean birds nest earlier?

Jeffrey Walters is a biology professor at Virginia Tech and a lifelong lover of birds. He’s not worried when this state records a rare warm day in the winter, because – regardless of weather -- birds get ready to reproduce in the spring.

“The cycle is based on their annual rhythm, so driven by daylight, so they don’t get into a state where they might attempt to breed until the day length gets to a certain point," he explains. "After that they respond to local cues, and temperature would be one of them.”

The reason, he says, is that they’ve evolved to hatch babies when there are lots of bugs around.

“Nestlings need protein. Birds like cardinals, that eat a lot of seeds, will feed their babies insects, arthropods, things with protein.”

And the bugs are dependent on plants which normally bud or leaf in March, April and May, but climate change has sometimes thrown them off.

“We had a lot of trees here that leafed out in January a few years ago," Walters recalls. "Of course then the leaves got killed, because it got cold again, and a lot of the trees didn’t produce as many leaves that year, which meant less for the insects and poorer conditions for breeding of birds.”

Sadly, Walters says, there’s nothing people can do about that.

“Other than solve the climate change problem.”

We wondered if birds might also be threatened by intense cold spells which are linked to climate change. He says birds will need more food to keep warm, but they are able to retain body heat thanks to those feathers. Like people, he adds, they may get cold feet.

“It’s a vulnerable point, as is the bill. You’ll often see birds tucking their bill into their feathers and standing on one foot with the other foot tucked under the feathers.”

And there’s one other encouraging note: Climate change is supposed to make for longer shoulder seasons – spring and fall – and some birds will nest more than once in a season.