Virginia Lawmakers aim to incentivize rural EV charging station production

A Northern Virginia Delegate is hoping a pot of state money may help expand electric vehicle, or EV, charging stations across the state’s more rural regions.

Arlington-area Democratic Delegate Rip Sullivan drives his EV to and from Richmond when he comes to session, and he knows that drive will get more reliable thanks to millions of federal dollars that will help build charging stations along the I-95 corridor.

But what about the rest of the state?

“As we make this transition in transportation in Virginia, it needs to be all of Virginia,” Sullivan said.

Sullivan’s patroning a bill with a $25 million pot of money to incentivize charging station construction for businesses in less populated parts of the state. It’s the third year he’s brought the effort, and it’s gotten bipartisan, nearly unanimous support as it’s moved through committees and the House floor.

Among those on the other side of the aisle - and state - supporting the bill is Tazewell-area Delegate Will Morefield. Morefield does NOT drive an EV -he drives a pickup truck- but he said EVs are the future and state-supported charging stations may eventually help those in his district.

Morefield is also on the powerful Appropriations committee. So, what’s the future of state-funds to support rural EV chargers in his eyes?

“It’s unpredictable at this point,” he said, noting more will be understood after next week's crossover where bills switch chambers.

And if the money does come through, will Morefield buy himself an electric truck?

“Most likely I won't," he said, laughing. "But for those who decide to purchase an EV, that’s their decision and hopefully they’ll have better access to charging stations.”

Those familiar with the bill say a final dollar amount will probably be significantly less than what Sullivan has proposed, but the bill got out of the House Thursday. It’s now on its way to the Senate.

This report, provided by Virginia Public Radio, was made possible with support from the Virginia Education Association.