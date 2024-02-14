Crossover gives Virginia legislators a chance to consider compromise

Tuesday’s floor session at the Virginia General Assembly marked the crossover point for the 2024 session, but if the legislature's Democrat majority wants to see anything signed, they'll have to compromise with Governor Glenn Youngkin first.

Northern Virginia Senator and Senate Majority Leader Scott Surovell said the new Democratic majority in both chambers gives Youngkin a chance to show where his politics lie.

“He’s been able to not take positions on through the entire campaign and the last two years," Surovell said. "That’ll be good for the public to finally find out where he stands.”

Republicans controlled the House the last session which meant many Democratic priorities were scrapped before reaching the Governor’s desk. Now in the majority, those priorities include new gun laws, a minimum wage increase, reproductive health, and a number of other progressive efforts unlikely to get the signature of Governor Youngkin.

But if anyone wants anything passed, there must be a meeting of minds, or peace in the valley as they call it in the chamber.

Southside-area Republican Senator Bill Stanley said Youngkin may get a hand cramp from penning so many vetoes, but he’s still hopeful some legislating gets done.

“What I really hope is that our emotions don’t get the best of us, where we hold things hostage: ‘If he vetoes this, we’ll do this,’" Stanley told Radio IQ. "We’re the adults in the room, let's act like it.”

Barbs have already been swapped, with Youngkin calling out progressive Democrats in a speech this past weekend, and Democrats in the House railroading Republicans into a controversial abortion vote.

So is Surovell optimistic for that peace in the valley?

“Virginians didn’t send us here to fight with each other, they want to see us get things done," the Senator said. "We’ll have to compromise to get things done.”

Among efforts that will likely need compromise for success are Youngkin’s Arena plan, Senator Louise Lucas’ skill games bill, and, if the right balance is struck, maybe even a legal weed market.

