Grad student studies the business of comedy

It’s a cold, rainy Monday night in Charlottesville, so you might not expect a big turnout for the weekly open mic. In fact, the Southern Café and Music Hall is packed with aspiring comedians, their friends and fans. The entertainers are a surprising bunch. There’s a plumber, an elementary school teacher, a park ranger, and this guy:

“My name is Abhishek, and I’m currently working on some research related to entrepreneurship," he says during an interview at the Darden School of Business. "I’m reading about how entrepreneurs are responsible for the productivity of the economy.”

29-year-old Abhishek Kulkarni is a PhD candidate who hails from Mumbai but has studied in the U.K. Here, he finds himself marveling at the size of American cars. They’re so big, he claims in his standup routine, that he could park his electric scooter inside.

“I still can’t get over the fact that when you guys can’t find parking, you give up. I don’t! I start looking for a minivan. The only thing mini about that van is the soccer mom who drives it.”

And he’s amazed at how polite Americans can be on the road.

“In India there is road rage. There is no road politeness. I’m not used to this. Like I was standing by the side of the road and one driver decided to stop right next to me saying, ‘Cross the road. Cross.’ I crossed that road out of sympathy for that driver. I was standing at a bus stop! Behind that driver was my bus! But he stopped, so I had to cross. Now I’m on the other side of the road. I expect the bus driver to be similarly polite, so I wave to him. I say, ‘Please wait,’ but the bus driver drove off -- because he was Indian.”

As a kid, he loved making people laugh.

“That’s what gave me the greatest joy. Even in those few moments that made people laugh, that was the proudest moment of the day.”

And in college he got good reviews for his performance in a talent show. He was inspired by the comedians he saw on Netflix and was building his brand in India when he got another opportunity.

“While I was a full-time comedian, I was also invited by this engineering college to teach how to do standup. Stage presence, how to write a joke, how to get creative. I enjoyed even designing that syllabus and conducting those lectures.”

He could see that great business people, comedians and professors had something in common.

“They thrive on being creative -- the creativity muscle in the brain.”

So why not combine his love of stand-up with a career in academia – teaching business? He would need a PhD, and the Darden School of Business accepted him, noting this was a guy who could deliver under pressure. For his part, Kulkarni began applying business to his weekly performance.

“I literally have an Excel sheet where I’ll write down every single line, every single pause that I want to take," he explains. "Those will keep changing as I go through the process. I’ll perform with a specific pattern one night. I’ll see which pause did well, which line actually got a laugh. If it works, then it goes into my Excel sheet again.”

He doesn’t aspire to have his own Netflix special.

“Comedy to me – the satisfaction is just if I leave the audience rolling in laughter, that is satisfaction enough," he says.

But he would like to be a professor who runs a comedy club on the side – where he and his students could laugh together.