Which budget is asking Virginians to pay more?

It’s been a few days since the Virginia House and Senate released their competing tax proposals, and about two months since we got Governor Glen Youngkin’s budget. So which budget will make Virginians pay the most?

Governor Glenn Youngkin’s tax plan includes changes to income tax rates, reducing the total budget by about $3.5 billion. But he’d get $1.8 billion of that back via a .9% increase to the sales tax, and another $700 million from a sales tax on digital goods.

Democrats in the legislature make no changes to the personal income tax, but both chambers keep some form of Youngkin’s digital sales tax. In the House that totals $550 million while the Senate also adds a business-to-business digital tax which brings total income to $1.3 billion.

Rodrigo Soto is with the progressive-leaning Commonwealth Institute. His group has long warned Youngkin’s income tax plans would hurt those who need the most help.

“His proposal would line the pockets of millionaires and on average raise the taxes of lower income people,” Soto told Radio IQ.

Check out TCI's side-by-side comparison of the three budgets here.

Stephen Haner is with the right-leaning Thomas Jefferson Institute. He praised Youngkin’s efforts to cut taxes but was struck by the expanded digital tax in the Senate.

“There are some very specific bullet points in the Business-to-Business tax they’re applying and it's pretty broad," Haner warned. "I think some of the digital industries are going to wake up and say ‘whoa, you might not want to do this."

With about 40 years watching Virginia budgets get pieced together, Haner imagines the House will accept the income streams from the Senate, including the business-to-business digital sales tax.

So, what does that mean for Virginians? Expect to pay more for Netflix, and if you’re renting server space in the Commonwealth, that might cost more too.

