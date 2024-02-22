Legislation allowing for more ADUs is still alive at the General Assembly

Advocates for affordable housing are hoping members of the General Assembly will take action to increase the number of housing units.

Homeowners who want to add a granny flat or a carriage house need a local government willing to agree. That's why members of the General Assembly are considering legislation that would allow for more accessory dwelling units. Delegate Shelly Simonds is a Democrat from Newport News who says lawmakers have been trying to do this for years.

"In my city, I do feel like we have a past with redlining," Simonds says. "And keeping certain people out of certain communities, and I do think we need to shake up some of our zoning."

But the legislation hit a roadblock this week after local governments across Virginia spoke out against the bill. Delegate Will Morefield is a Republican from Tazewell County who says the idea lands differently in southwest Virginia.

"For the cost of building a 1,500 square foot ADU, you can come to southwest Virginia and buy 10 beautiful acres and probably build a 4,000 square foot home and build as many ADUs as you would like," Morefield says. "So, come on down."

The bill has some opposition in the House, but advocates say they hope they can get the bill over the finish line before the session ends next month.

This report, provided by Virginia Public Radio, was made possible with support from the Virginia Education Association.