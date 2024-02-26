© 2024
Cardinal Conversation: 20 years of research on the Smart Road

RADIO IQ | By Fred Echols
Published February 26, 2024 at 4:14 AM EST

The Smart Road, run by the Virginia Tech Transportation Institute in Blacksburg, has been a national center for traffic safety research for two decades.

Now it's generating data that will be used to perfect autonomous driving technology.

Tad Dickens of Cardinal News visited the Smart Road recently and talked about it with Fred Echols.

Cardinal News is a non-profit, independent, online news organization covering Southwest and Southside Virginia.

Updated: February 23, 2024 at 1:14 PM EST
Editor's Note: Radio IQ is a service of Virginia Tech.
Fred Echols
Fred Echols is a producer/reporter for Radio IQ.
