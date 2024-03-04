Virginia budget conferees share a few details as negotiations get underway

The deeply secretive budget process between the Virginia House and Senate is now underway.

“Well, I think you have to reserve all your time to make sure you’re taking into consideration all of the issues," said northern Virginia Democratic Senator Jennifer Boysko. "Then [you work] collaboratively with your colleagues on the other side to make sure you’re getting the best deal for our constituents and communities.”

A first-time conferee, Boysko will meet with similarly appointed members of the House to get a compromise budget to Governor Glenn Youngkin.

The senator said the conferees appear to be on the same page about priorities, advocating for the “strongest parts of the budget.” But she’s got some priorities herself, including transportation in the NOVA region and expanding access to broadband internet.

Senate President Louise Lucas, who picked the conferees in her chamber, said she did something a bit different with her selection process: she chose senators from across the state to make sure everyone was represented in the process.

“I’m excited about the budget as long as we’re going to continue to move forward in a sincere and honest way and talking about tolls and other things that I have on my plate,” she told Radio IQ. Youngkin has so far shown interest in providing millions for toll relief, a priority for Lucas.

Delegate Terry Austin, a Buchanan-based Republican appointed by House Speaker Don Scott, was a bit more in line with the tradition of staying mum during budget negotiations despite my best prying.

“I think [once] the budgets are there, the public can look at what’s there and we’ll work with what we have,” he told Radio IQ.

The compromise budget is expected before the end of session on March 10th, hopefully with enough time to work with Youngkin to avoid a reconvene session.

This report, provided by Virginia Public Radio, was made possible with support from the Virginia Education Association.