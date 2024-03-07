Democratic priorities rule in legislative compromise budget

Thursday’s release of a budget between the two legislative chambers was overshadowed by the news it would not include Governor Glenn Youngkin’s arena project.

But the document offers details about the state’s $87 billion annual spending.

Prince William County Delegate Luke Torian, chair of the House appropriations committee, said the compromise budget met Democratic leadership’s demands.

Skill games, a marijuana retail market, raises for teachers and state employees, additional money for schools, returning the state to the Regional Greenhouse Gas initiative - all made it into the budget according to Torian.

“We made education and pay raises a priority in the budget,” Torian said.

In a news conference outside the capitol, Youngkin railed against Senate President Louise Lucas, the most vocal opponent of his arena project. He also shot down any hopes for a legal cannabis market two years after the state decriminalized possession.

“I have no interest in the cannabis legislation. I’ve expressed that to people over and over again,” Youngkin said.

Lucas hovered in the background, watching Youngkin’s remarks from the Capitol steps. She’s been in the legislature for three decades, and seemed to suggest she’s playing the long game with Democratic priorities.

“He’s here for another two years, I’ll be here for four," Lucas said from the top of the capitol steps. "I’ll be able to get the things that I want.”

The next steps in the budget process include members of the legislature working with Youngkin’s administration to iron out differences.

This report, provided by Virginia Public Radio, was made possible with support from the Virginia Education Association.