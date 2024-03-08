General Assembly puts finishing touches on budget before session ends

Back in December, Governor Glenn Youngkin proposed his legacy budget -- the only two-year budget he'll get a chance to shepherd through the whole process from soup to nuts.

Now leaders in the money committees are moving forward with their version of the budget, a process that has often forced the General Assembly into overtime during previous years.

"For the past two years, my classmate and good friend from Fairfax faithfully and loyally reminded Speaker Gilbert that we were running out of time," Republican Delegate Jay Leftwich of Chesapeake said jokingly. "And not once has he stood up and reminded you, Mr. Speaker, that we are running out of time."

The delegate from Fairfax he was talking about is Delegate Marcus Simon, a Democrat from Fairfax County who serves as the parliamentarian.

"We have finished right on time," Simon responded as delegates applauded.

Lawmakers are expected to vote on a budget this weekend before leaving town. They’ll return next month for a brief session to consider the governor’s vetoes and amendments.

This report, provided by Virginia Public Radio, was made possible with support from the Virginia Education Association.