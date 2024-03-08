On International Women's Day, an acrimonious debate about abortion

Republicans who want to restrict the right to an abortion say they are tired of people being used as props. Here's Republican Delegate Phil Scott of Spotsylvania County.

"I am tired of the child who may not live being used as a reason to keep abortion unrestricted in Virginia," Scott said during Friday's session. "Until anyone walks a mile in the shoes of those with a family member who has one of these severe medical conditions that ultimately limit the life of that loved one, stop with the political rhetoric."

Democrats responded, saying they don't want a bunch of old, white men making decisions about women's healthcare.

"We must challenge the subtle sexism that is woven into every space that women exist in and dismantle the patriarchy that perpetuates discrimination and inequality," said Delegate Kelly Convirs-Fowler, a Democrat from Virginia Beach.

Convirs-Fowler closed her speech this way. "Happy International Women's Day, and if you don't have a vagina: Stop."

With Democrats controlling the General Assembly and Republicans controlling the governor's office, the two sides are canceling each other out this year. But abortion rights are expected to be a major topic of conversation next year, when lawmakers will consider an amendment to the Virginia Constitution.

This report, provided by Virginia Public Radio, was made possible with support from the Virginia Education Association.