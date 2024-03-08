Paid family medical leave heads to Governor Youngkin’s desk

Legislation that would guarantee 8 weeks of paid leave for Virginians who suffer a family or medical emergency is heading to Governor Glenn Youngkin’s desk.

Richmond Area OB-GYN Dr. Shannon Weatherford described the tragic story of a patient who had to choose between her job and her health.

“She was the sole source of support for her family, and she feared for them if she missed a paycheck," Weatherford said Thursday morning at a press conference. "She died at work in the basement right after clocking in for her shift.”

It was one of several stories shared as House and Senate Democrats celebrated the passage of a family medical leave bill in the Virginia Legislature.

Prince William County delegate Brianna Sewell patroned the House version. Perhaps anticipating Governor Youngkin’s penchant for supporting business in the commonwealth, Sewell highlighted what she considered the positive economic impact of the bill as a kind of workplace insurance.

“The ability to accept paid leave for family and medical matters is crucial to maintaining an individual’s attachment to the workforce, promoting the efficient use of health services and facilitating prompt return to work,” Sewell said.

In an emailed statement a spokesperson for Youngkin said the governor would review all bills as they’re delivered to his desk. But the price tag for workers, half a percent of their paycheck, estimated at $250 annually for a person making $50,000 a year, is likely to scare Youngkin off.

Still, Fairfax County Senator Jennifer Boysko, patron of the effort in the Senate, offered the bill as a challenge for Youngkin.

“He always talks about how parents matter," Boysko said. "This is a chance for him to put his money where his mouth is.”

The bill passed along party lines. Youngkin has 30 days to act.

This report, provided by Virginia Public Radio, was made possible with support from the Virginia Education Association.