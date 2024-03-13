General Assembly and Governor Youngkin clash over contraception coverage

The General Assembly voted to make sure health insurance plans cover contraception. But Governor Glenn Youngkin wants an exemption for those with certain objections.

Senator Ghzala Hashmi is a Democrat from Chesterfield who introduced a bill that would require health insurance plans in Virginia cover contraception. Now, the governor is adding an amendment that would allow for a religious or ethical exemption for people who don't want to provide coverage.

"I don't have a definition of ethical in the code," says Hashmi. "What does that mean? If you are going to provide individuals with a religious or ethical exemption just about anybody could use that as an opportunity to deny care."

The governor is also considering legislation that would provide a right to contraception. Here's Delegate Cia Price of Newport News speaking on the House floor about that bill.

“Imagine having to do double the work to prove you belong to be in a boardroom, in a courtroom or even this room," Price said. "And while you're doing that extra work, you're bleeding and cramping. And the only thing that helps you get out the door was contraception."

The governor is still considering what to do about that bill, although he has to make up his mind before lawmakers return to Richmond next month.

This report, provided by Virginia Public Radio, was made possible with support from the Virginia Education Association.