After lots of debate this session, the governor will soon weigh in on skill games

Governor Glenn Youngkin is about to make one of the most anticipated decisions of the General Assembly session this year — the fate of skill games rests in the balance.

The governor's office is being approached by advocates on both sides of one of the most contentious issues in recent memory.

"Don't legalize neighborhood slot machines," says Todd Gathje at the Family Foundation. He says so-called 'skill games' exploit disadvantaged communities.

"How long will it be before this supplemental revenue becomes the convenience store's primary revenue source, and selling food items is just a side business? Let's call it what it is. It's human exploitation."

The legislation the governor is considering would allow four skill games at convenience stores and 10 at truck stops.

Brian Moran with the Virginia Amusement Coalition says he's urging the governor to sign the bill.

“I hope the governor would consider that this was very much a bipartisan effort that has tremendous Republican support, as well as Democrats," Moran says. "These are first-generation convenience store owners. They're making the best of an American dream."

The governor has the next two weeks to make up his mind about the bill.

This report, provided by Virginia Public Radio, was made possible with support from the Virginia Education Association.