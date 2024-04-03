© 2024
Virginia Tech hires Megan Duffy as next women's basketball coach

RADIO IQ | By Nick Gilmore
Published April 3, 2024 at 2:39 PM EDT
Virginia Tech hires Megan Duffy to lead its women's basketball program.
Virginia Tech Athletics
Virginia Tech hires Megan Duffy to lead its women's basketball program.

Virginia Tech has a new women’s basketball coach.

Megan Duffy will take over the program after former head coach Kenny Brooks moved to the University of Kentucky last week.

Duffy comes to Blacksburg after five years as the head coach at Marquette University. That stint included three trips to the NCAA tournament. According to a statement from the university, Duffy also carries a career record of 154-66.

In that release, Duffy says, "the work with the team begins today as we look toward building the next great Hokie team. I want to thank President Sands, Whit Babcock and the entire athletics administration for welcoming Kevin and I to the university, sharing their vision for the program, and for their long-term support of women's sports."

She has agreed to a six-year contract with Tech.

Updated: April 3, 2024 at 2:39 PM EDT
*Editor's note: Radio IQ is a service of Virginia Tech
