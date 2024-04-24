Youngkin will visit Europe for his third international trade mission as Virginia governor

Glenn Youngkin will visit Germany, Denmark, Finland and Switzerland next week for his third international trade mission as Virginia governor.

Youngkin, a Republican, will meet with Finland's president, government officials, strategic business associations, company executives and global industry leaders “to further strengthen Virginia’s economic and cultural connections," his press office said Wednesday as it announced his itinerary.

“This economic development trade mission with strong European partners will build on business relations, our shared priorities and highlight the Commonwealth’s capabilities. Virginia’s strong workforce, incredible business environment, robust transportation system and world-class education institutions make the Commonwealth uniquely positioned to attract businesses around the globe," Youngkin said in a statement.

The governor and others in the Virginia delegation will depart Sunday and travel through May 3.

Virginia prides itself on a business-friendly reputation, and governors of both parties have routinely made international trade missions. Youngkin is a former private equity executive who, like other governors, has made business recruitment a vocal priority.

Last year, Youngkin traveled to France to visit the gravesites of Virginia service members killed during World War II’s D-Day invasion and attend an international air show, which he touted as a chance to boost the state's aerospace industry.

In April 2023, he led a trade mission to Asia that included a politically sensitive meeting with the president of Taiwan.