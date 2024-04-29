Virginia lab wins federal grant to break down forever chemicals

This is the sound of a continuous electron beam accelerator or CEBAF. It’s used at a global center for research in Newport News, the Jefferson Lab, employed to perform studies in the field of physics. Buried 25 feet deep, this facility – nearly a mile in length -- enables scientists to produce a stream of charged electrons so powerful it can break up molecules. Take forever chemicals for example. The accelerator can reduce them to their parts.

"Breaking it down to the individual building blocks of carbon atoms and fluoride atoms -- that's not harmful or at least way easier to deal with," says scientist John Vennekate.

But it would be far too expensive for water treatment plants to build particle accelerators, so the Jefferson Lab hopes to downsize this technology.

"We're looking into designing compact accelerators about the size of a shipping container," he explains.

And to speed that process along, he says, the lab has received a $7.5 million grant from the U.S. Department of Energy. He hopes a new, compact accelerator can be ready to serve public water systems in less than a decade.

This report, provided by Virginia Public Radio, was made possible with support from the Virginia Education Association.