Cardinal Conversation: The rise and fall of Virginia's hemp industry
When farmers in Southwest Virginia started planting hemp to produce CBD oil they thought it would be a reliable cash crop for many years to come. But five years later the market for hemp has proven to be unsustainable.
Katie Thomason wrote about the collapse of the hemp market for Cardinal News.She talked about it with Fred Echols.
Cardinal News is a non-profit, independent, online news organization covering Southwest and Southside Virginia.