Environmental regulators issue 13 violations to MVP, totaling $31,500

The Virginia Department of Environmental Quality issued 13 fines Friday to the Mountain Valley Pipeline, totaling $31,500.

The violations took place December 11 through March 10 and include pollution into a creek in Franklin County, and accumulation of fill material into Blackwater river. Most of the incidents were corrected within 24 hours, according to DEQ, though one, listed as an impacted wetland, was listed as "ongoing."

The letter states that these incidents violated a consent decree MVP signed with the state in 2019.

A spokesperson with MVP, Natalie Cox, said most of the violations are related to construction timelines that their company exceeded. Cox also said MVP will pay the fines without dispute.

The 303 mile pipeline through West Virginia and Virginia is owned by EQT, is projected to cost $7.6 billion.

MVP has filed a request with the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission to start running gas through the pipeline beginning June 1. Many people have filed comments with FERC asking the agency to deny the request, including 23 lawmakers with the Virginia General Assembly.