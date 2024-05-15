Local Colors 2024 spotlights South Korea and Roanoke "Sister City" Wonju

Local Colors has grown from just four represented countries in 1991 to some 60 countries expected to participate for this year’s event. Executive Director Lisa Spencer says the mission statement of Local Colors has remained constant.

Local Colors The Wonju, South Korea delegation will present K-Pop performers at Local Colors Festival.

“We celebrate cultural heritages from around the globe, recognizing the international diversity that is here in the Roanoke Valley, building multicultural understanding and fostering the values of diversity and inclusion,” says Spencer.

This year’s featured country is South Korea, as the city of Wonju celebrates its 60th year as “Sister City” to Roanoke.

Local Colors International music and dance performers will be on the Elmwood Park stage throughout Local Colors 2024.

Spencer is excited to talk about some special visitors, “The mayor of Wonju is heading the delegation. They’re also bringing two performance teams – a traditional dance team and a K-pop group.”

The festival also features an international marketplace, music and dance stage performances, kids’ activities, and of course, food!

Spencer offers, “There’s plenty of opportunities to experience different cuisine. So, save your appetite!”

The opening ceremonies begin at 11:00am with the “Procession of Nations”.

Find the full schedule of performances and event map here.

