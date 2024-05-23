Sen. Tim Kaine says he still has concerns about Mountain Valley Pipeline

Virginia Senator Tim Kaine says he hopes government agencies ensure the Mountain Valley Pipeline is safe before granting authorization to begin running gas. On a call with reporters Thursday, Kaine said he’s frustrated Congress fast-tracked MVP last summer.

“Congress choosing to weigh in on this one, I think was a big, big mistake,” Kaine said.

West Virginia Senator Joe Manchin inserted a section into the Fiscal Responsibility Act which put MVP on the fast track to completion, and ordered agencies to grant approval.

Since then, construction has resumed at a fast pace. There have been environmental violations, and what some say are potential safety concerns.

Earlier this month, a section of pipe in Roanoke County suffered a major failure, during hydrotesting.

“And I’m sadly kind of not surprised that we’re seeing continued environmental challenges, environmental violations, and testing that is proving problematic,” Kaine said.

The Federal Energy Regulatory Commission is responsible for deciding if, and when, the pipeline can go into operation. Kaine says he hopes the agency will ensure the pipe is safe before signing off on the project.

“And that’s what we owe the entire Commonwealth, but particularly the landowners whose land got taken for this,” Kaine said. This week, the Supreme Court declined to hear a case from a group of landowners challenging the use of eminent domain by developers of the Mountain Valley Pipeline.

Earlier this week, MVP told FERC they are behind schedule on construction and safety tests, and set a new in-service target of early June. They asked FERC to approve authorization within one day of MVP’s completion.

The Roanoke County Board of Supervisors also recently joined Montgomery County in sending a letter to FERC, asking them not to approve MVP until all testing is complete.