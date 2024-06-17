© 2024
Cardinal Conversation: Utility rate increases

RADIO IQ | By Fred Echols
Published June 17, 2024 at 4:01 AM EDT

Investor-owned utilities in Virginia are allowed by law to earn a specified rate of return from their operations.

They often cite inability to get that return as a reason for requesting permission to raise their rates.

Several utilities are in the process of doing that right now. Cardinal News business reporter Matt Busse has been covering that story and he spoke with Fred Echols.

Cardinal News is a non-profit, independent, online news organization covering Southwest and Southside Virginia.
Fred Echols
Fred Echols is a producer/reporter for Radio IQ.
