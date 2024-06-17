Cardinal Conversation: Utility rate increases
Investor-owned utilities in Virginia are allowed by law to earn a specified rate of return from their operations.
They often cite inability to get that return as a reason for requesting permission to raise their rates.
Several utilities are in the process of doing that right now. Cardinal News business reporter Matt Busse has been covering that story and he spoke with Fred Echols.
