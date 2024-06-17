Lake Anna faces another summer of hazardous algae blooms

Lake Anna is one of the largest inland reservoirs in Virginia – 17 miles long -- 13,000 acres in parts of Louisa, Orange and Spotsylvania Counties. It was created by Dominion Energy to help cool its nuclear power plants and opened in 1983 after streams, rivers and Hurricane Agnes helped fill it.

Sue Biondi and her husband lived 72 miles north in Fairfax County, but they bought land and built a house at the lake, spending almost every weekend there. When they retired, they faced a question.

“Are we going to live at the lake or are we going to live in Northern Virginia? So that was a no brainer.”

The Biondis now host their two adult children and five grandkids who loved to swim, boat, water ski and hang out at Lake Anna, but eight years ago something changed.

Sue Biondi The Biondi's beach and boathouse are sometimes covered in green goo.

“We had an algae bloom in front of our house. It looked like a green carpet, and it was like nothing we had ever seen before. “

It smelled bad – like rotten eggs – and it produced a toxin that could cause skin irritation and stomach trouble, so public health officials began warning people to stay away from certain areas on days when the algae was toxic.

“This is going on the fifth summer that my family did not want to come down and be in the water, which just breaks my heart. It’s something that we basically are living with now.”

It also alarmed residents of more than 200 neighborhoods around the lake and the businesses that serve them.

“The whole community centers around the lake – restaurants and grocery stores and all the other businesses around the lake would just fold.”

Sandy Hausman / RadioIQ People pay millions of dollars to live on the shores of Lake Anna, but on some days they can't go into the water.

So they mobilized to get money from the state to begin testing.

“I lower it all the way into the lake, and the line is graduated. I’m down at a meter now. I can still see it.”

Harry Looney is a volunteer with the Lake Anna Civic Association – a retired army officer who takes regular samples of lake water to help scientists understand what’s going on and what can be done to fix it. And at UVA, Professor Michael Pace says fertilizer in the water is feeding the blue green algae, also known as cyanobacteria.

“Fertilizers either used on agricultural fields or domestic lawns or both.”

At Virginia Commonwealth University’s Center for Environmental Studies, Professor Paul Bukaveckas has also analyzed decades of information from the state and concluded the water is warming.

“The warmer the water gets, the more that favors cyanobacteria, and it’s cyanobacteria in fresh waters that are the main producers of algal toxins.”

Cyanobacteria is one of the oldest living things on the planet with fossils dating back 3.5 billion years. Some kinds are actually beneficial to humans – like spirulina, which is used as a nutritional supplement. But other kinds can be deadly. Again, citizen scientist Harry Looney.

“I saw a picture of a lake in Africa. I think there were 13 elephants around the lake, all dead. They were killed by cyanobacteria toxins – neurotoxin.”

Of course the situation at Lake Anna is nothing like that. Toxins have never been strong enough to threaten human life, although they have killed fish and endangered dogs.

“Because the dogs will drink the water while they’re in there. Then they’ll lick their fur, and if they do that day in and day out, that liver toxin is going to cause them problems.”

In our next report, we’ll look at other factors promoting hazardous algae blooms in lakes around Virginia, and what’s being done to stop them.