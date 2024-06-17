Virginia senate to tackle VMSDEP, skill games during summer session

Outcry from the families of injured veterans convinced Virginia’s legislature to return to Richmond this summer to fix an education benefits program, and the state’s Senate comes back Tuesday to make that fix, but that may not be the only issue they address.

The Virginia Military Survivors and Dependents Education Program, or VMSDEP, helps the families of injured vets cover the cost of college. But a ballooning price tag led to eligibility cuts in the 2024 budget. Veteran groups cried foul, and Governor Glenn Youngkin and the state’s legislature agreed to fix the issue this month.

The Senate returns first where efforts to clean up the mess will be debated. Among them is a bill from Sen. Bryce Reeves which would simply undo the changes.

“My goal is to take the valve stem out of the tire and let some pressure off,” Reeves told Radio IQ during his drive to Richmond Monday morning.

The Fredericksburg-based Republican said a recent trip to Israel helped remind him that this “calamity of errors” has to be addressed and not turned into a political back and forth when both sides are responsible.

“I’ve got plenty of bipartisan support from the rank and files that are like ‘what the hell did we vote for?’” he said.

Democratic leadership in the Senate, meanwhile, submitted a bill Sunday which ensures those currently expecting benefits leading into the 2024-25 school year will still receive them.

Both efforts ask for a study of the program as well as input from a recent commission created by Youngkin, made up of veterans and other stakeholders. Any study will likely be due this fall, ahead of the 2025 legislative session.

“We are committed to taking this necessary step to rectify unintended consequences as we continue to work together to conduct an independent review to find a long-term solution for VMSDEP,” said Senate Finance and Appropriations Chair Louise Lucas. She compared the issue to her own dealings with the state’s race-based closure of public schools, known as massive resistance.

“I have dedicated my entire legislative career to ensure that everyone can access educational opportunities and reach their full potential,” she said.

For his part, Governor Glenn Youngkin has since taken to social media to demand, in line with VMSDEP beneficiaries, “a clean bill that solely and fully repeals and reverses the eligibility changes made to VMSDEP.”

Over in the House, Delegate Luke Torian, chair of Appropriations Committee, submitted a bill last week that more closely matches the Reeves effort as a clean repeal.

“I am sponsoring this legislation to restore the program to its previous form until Governor Youngkin's task force provides a comprehensive report and recommendations on how best to sustain this program long-term for veterans and their families,” the Prince William-based Democrat said in a statement along with the bill’s release.

The Senate could also take up a pair of efforts to legalize skill games with a Democratic effort taxing 25 percent and a Republican version taking a $1,200 monthly tax. Funds in both go to education with either Virginia Lottery or ABC handling regulation and enforcement.

Support and opposition for legalizing the gas station gambling machines during the VMSDEP session is already coming hard and fast.

Brad Carruthers, President of the Virginia Fraternal Order of Police, said in a statement Monday they’ve long opposed the machines at any point, let alone during what should be a quick session.

“Lawmakers from both sides of the aisle should squarely reject any attempt to attach any nongermane provision to legislation assisting the families of military personnel killed or wounded in combat,” Carruthers said.

Kristen Fenty, a Gold Star Spouse and member of the VMSDEP Task Force echoed his concerns: “When commitments made to families of those who have laid down their lives in service or suffered immeasurably because of that service are held hostage to priorities of profit such as higher ed and skill game revenue, we must reevaluate our commonwealth leadership in every branch and at every level.”

But supporters in the House and Senate spoke in favor of moving skill games forward earlier this month.

“Voters know that failing to regulate, tax and enforce skill games damages small businesses and leaves hundreds of millions of dollars on the table that could be used to fund essential issues like education, school construction, public safety, and more,” Rich Kelly, President of Virginia Merchants and Amusement Coalition.

A committee meeting designed to create a new state gambling commission is scheduled for Monday. After legislation legalizing the machines was vetoed by Governor Youngkin it’s believed any future legalization effort will involve a new commission.

But Reeves told Radio IQ earlier this year he thought skill games could get greenlit before the new commission was okayed, and Monday he said, “whatever the body wants to deal with, I’m happy to do it while we're already in Richmond.”

Christie New Craig is the head patron of the Republican effort. Attempts to reach her office for comment were not returned by press time, but bipartisan support to address skill games is present.

In a statement sent earlier this month, Republican Delegate Terry Kilgore joined Lucas and Democratic Senator Aaron Rouse in calling for the legislature to legalize the machines during the summer session.

“In rural communities, small businesses are struggling to make ends meet at the most basic levels – when one closes its door, it creates a vacuum of goods and services in our communities,” said Delegate Terry Kilgore, who called on Youngkin to find a compromise and support a future effort.

Youngkin offered amendments on the skill game bill after the session, but the legislature said they were too restrictive, and it was vetoed in the end.

Requests for a statement from Youngkin on the new efforts were not returned by press time, but the governor said in his veto statement he was open to “working with the General Assembly going forward on this subject.”

Meanwhile, Southside Republican Senator Bill Stanley hopes the Senate will take up and pass the New Craig effort. He said it was more aligned with Youngkin’s amendments and concerns.

“We’ve got to get this solved,” Stanley said Monday morning. “It allows law enforcement to eyeball the machines and say if they’re legal or not. The problem with the laws today is they’re unenforceable, and the Casinos have drawn them up that way.”

Further throwing chaos into Tuesday’s mix is the number of Democratic Senators competing in a primary race the same day. It’s unclear how those missing elected officials will impact pending legislation.

Whatever the Senate passes Tuesday will have to be taken up by the House when they reconvene in Richmond June 28th.

This report, provided by Virginia Public Radio, was made possible with support from the Virginia Education Association.