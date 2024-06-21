Meet Virginia’s 7th District candidates

While the intra-party fight in Virginia’s 5th Congressional District continues to make headlines, its 7th District, along I-95 in the Fredericksburg area, is thought to be a tough fight for Democrats to keep.

Derrick Anderson is the Republican nominee for VA-07. He said he got into politics because of the chaotic U. S. withdrawal from Afghanistan.

In a primary election victory speech, he promised to quote “take America back to being the greatest country the world has ever known.”

“We have seen a broken border with thousands of illegal immigrants crossing daily sending crime and fentanyl into our communities,” Anderson said.

On the Democratic side is Eugene Vindman. His twin brother Alexander made headlines for blowing the whistle on former President Donald Trump’s pressure campaign against Ukraine. Vindman said he’s running to protect the rights of folks like his sister who had to receive abortions due to ectopic pregnancies, and a niece who was the result of IVF.

“I’m here to defend the right to an abortion, the right to women’s reproductive healthcare,” Vindman said.

Stephen Farnsworth, a politics professor at the University of Mary Washington, says whoever wins Virginia’s 7th district may decide the fate of the majority in congress.

“This district is really a district that Democrats can win on good days [or] Republicans can win on good days and you can expect both to put an immense amount of money into this race,” Farnsworth told Radio IQ.

Democrat Abigail Spanberger last won the seat by about 5 points in 2022, but she’s leaving office to run for Governor.

This report, provided by Virginia Public Radio, was made possible with support from the Virginia Education Association.