Hundreds of prisoners to be released early, starting July 1st

Virginia does not have parole for most prisoners, but under a law passed in 2022 it could award good time credits to those who obey the rules behind bars and take courses to prepare for release. Chris Kaiser is with the ACLU of Virginia.

“To be eligible for these earned sentence credits, people have to participate in programs that give them job skills and teach healthy habits – things really geared toward self-improvement and are shown to reduce recidivism once folks are out," he explains.

The Youngkin administration blocked implementation, but this year – in negotiations with the General Assembly – the governor agreed to give inmates 15 days off their sentence for each 30 days served.

The civil liberties union had sued over the delay. Now, Kaiser says, they’re pleased to see so many men and women preparing for reunions with their families.

“We don’t have an exact number, but we anticipate it will be in the hundreds July first, and then a lot more as the years go on.”

Once released, he adds, former inmates will have to adapt to life on the outside and may face some big challenges.

“Jobs and housing are two of the big ones.”

Also taking effect July first, a law that allows the parole board to free people who committed crimes before parole was abolished and elderly inmates who pose no threat to society. That could be done with three of four votes. By law, the board is supposed to have five members, with four required to parole prisoners, but Governor Youngkin has failed to appoint a fifth member to the board.