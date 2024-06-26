Nick Yee to join WVTF Music & Radio IQ

Nick Yee will join WVTF Public Radio and RADIO IQ this summer as the station’s first director of content and distribution.

Yee will be responsible for the daily operational functions of WVTF and Radio IQ and all its programming. He will ensure an audience-centered focus both on air and online while working with station staff and the community to make programming decisions and being the main point-person for community connection.

Nick Yee

For the past 11 years, Yee has been with Hawaii Public Radio. Most recently as program director, he was in charge of the sound and quality of its statewide broadcasts and related programs. A passionate music connoisseur, Yee also hosted a show called "Bridging the Gap," which explored a wide range of music from indie rock to jazz, Hawaiian, and everything in between. In Hawaii, Yee mentored many young DJs, teaching them people don’t just listen to the radio for music and information, they also want connection.

“We are excited to have Nick joining our staff," said Roger Duvall, general manager of WVTF Radio IQ. "He is passionate about public radio and the community service we provide. From his service on the [Public Media Content Collective] Board, we know that Nick is highly regarded for his ideas and sense of exploration."

Before his time at Hawaii Public Radio, Yee was the general manager and show host of KTUH at the University of Hawaii at Manoa, where he earned a bachelor’s degree in American studies.

Yee currently sits on the Public Media Content Collective board, formerly Public Radio Program Directors Association.