Virginia legislators look to boost Medicaid enrollment post-COVID

During the COVID-19 pandemic Virginia and the federal government greatly expanded access to subsidized healthcare known as Medicaid.

But now that period is over, and many have lost that insurance, but some legislators would like to see new pathways for folks to get covered.

At its peak during the pandemic, Virginia had over two million people receiving healthcare thanks in large part to federal dollars. Now, the federal money has dried up and the state has redetermined the eligibility of almost all in the program. They found about half a million people no longer qualified, but elected officials like Democratic Senator Creigh Deeds want to see that trend reversed.

“We are a healthier economy and society when people have access to healthcare.”

A General Assembly subcommittee recently got an update on the redetermination process. And while members said they were pleased with the work done so far, they also wanted to find out what happened to those half-million Virginians who may no longer have healthcare.

Senator Barbara Favola, a Democrat from Arlington, specifically mentioned the importance of getting those who fell off into the state run marketplace. But she was also open to broader changes.

“Given the impact on everybody when you have an uninsured population that’s growing, maybe you should look at your Medicaid criteria and pick up more,” she said.

Legislators won't have to look too hard to find such a fix.

During the last legislative session Republican Delegate A.C. Cardoza had a bill which would have made the state’s income and asset cap align with national standards. It failed to get out of committee, but It’s an idea the left-leaning Commonwealth Institute agrees with.

Cardoza said the proposal came at the request of a constituent.

“My district said we need anyone below the poverty line to qualify for this program and it's my duty to speak for them and not for myself,” he told Radio IQ.

Coming in at over $24 billion, Medicaid related expenses are the largest non-general fund expenditure in the state.

And the state had to spend more than expected even after the unwinding's success. The state is over budget by about $150 million for the program, and it's something Deeds is trying to stay aware of.

“It's real money and we have a responsibility to invest it as wisely as possible," he said. “You’re always concerned about spending public dollars, but I don’t think it's an unwise investment to make sure your workforce is healthy.

