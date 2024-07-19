Two new Virginia polls have Democrats worried

Public polling on the state of the presidential race this week seems to be moving in favor of the Republicans.



Two public polls this week have Trump leading Biden in Virginia.

"Five-alarm fire for the Democrats," says Mark Rozell, dean of the Schar School at George Mason University.

"This should not be close in Virginia. Biden won this state by 10 percentage points four years ago, so this is an enormous shift in public sentiment. And it's having a lot to do, I think, with the Democratic leadership calls for Biden to step aside."

A Virginia Commonwealth University poll has Trump up three points, and an Emerson College poll has Trump up one point. Both are within the margin of error, but eyebrow raising for J. Miles Coleman at the UVA Center for Politics.

“If this were a one-off thing it’s like, ‘OK maybe there's maybe one bad poll for Biden in Virginia,'" says Coleman. "But what's really caught my attention is this has been multiple, public polls."

The same polls show incumbent Democratic Senator Tim Kaine leading Republican challenger Hung Cao with a significant margin, leading Democrats to worry about a drag at the top of their ticket.

This report, provided by Virginia Public Radio, was made possible with support from the Virginia Education Association.